'As Inevitable As Sun Rising From East': Union Minister On BJP's Rajasthan Win

BJP is forming the government in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said (File)

Ahead of the election results, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday expressed confidence in the BJP forming a government in Rajasthan with will full majority.

"BJP is forming the government in Rajasthan; there is no doubt about this. It is as inevitable as the sun rising from the East tomorrow," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Arjun Meghwal also said the BJP will get a full majority in Rajasthan.

"Everyone is very well aware of the fact that BJP is going to form its government in Rajasthan. There is no doubt that we will get a full majority and we will form our government," said Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meanwhile, BJP Rajasthan President CP Joshi said that he is not in the race for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, but will be the first person to garland the one who will hold the position if his party forms the government in the state.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Mr Joshi also exuded confidence in the party winning the Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

"BJP will form government in Rajasthan with full majority on December 3. I am not in the race for chief minister, but will garland the person who will become the chief minister of the state," he said.

After exit polls aired by major television networks for the five states predicted that the BJP will form the government in Rajasthan, ousting Congress from power, CP Joshi has said, "BJP will win more than 135 seats while Congress will remain below 50."

The exit polls reinforced the perception of a hard contest in Rajasthan, with differences in their prediction of the winner in the crucial Hindi heartland state that has a nearly three-decade tradition of not repeating an incumbent government.

While three exit polls predicted the BJP to be the clear winner, two others showed Congress was ahead in the sweepstakes to form the next government in the state.

The exit poll predictions showed that "others" including smaller parties and independents could play a crucial role in the formation of the government when the results are announced on December 3. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25.

Counting in four other states that went to the polls this month will also take place on December 3. The polls, held months before the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for BJP and Congress for various reasons.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)