Gabriel Garcia Marquez Is Today's Google Doodle: A Look At Colombian Author's Famous Works

Born in Aracataca, Colombia, Gabriel Garcia Marquez is considered one of the most prolific authors of the 20th century. In his long literary career, he penned over 25 books, transporting readers into a world of "magical realism", says Google in a post.
Here's a look at Gabriel Garcia Marquez's famous literary works:
Among the novellas, Leaf Stormwas Gabriel Garcia Marquez's first novella and was published in 1955. All the events of the novella take place in one room, during a half-hour period and the story revolves around an old colonel who tries to give a proper Christian burial to an unpopular French doctor.
The Autumn of the Patriarch was published in 1975. This novel, according to the author, is a "poem on the solitude of power". It follows the life of an eternal dictator known as the General.
Chronicle of a Death Foretold, a gripping novella by the author, was published in 1981. The plot of the novel revolves around Santiago Nasar's murder. In the story, the narrator acts as a detective and uncovers the events of the murder.
Love in the Time of Cholera came out in 1985. The non-traditional love story revolves around two couples. One of the couples was in their seventies, when death was around them.
Some of his other famous works include non-fiction works - News of a Kidnapping, Living to Tell the Tale, The Solitude of Latin America among others. He has also penned down short stories like Strange Pilgrims, Big Mama's Funeral, Eyes of a Blue Dog among others.
For his contribution to literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1982.