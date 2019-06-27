PM In Japan For G20 Summit, All Eyes On Talks With Trump Tomorrow: 10 Points

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Japan early this morning for the G20 summit on the sidelines of which he will attend several key meetings with world leaders including the much-anticipated talks with US president Donald Trump which will be held on Friday. Several key aspects of the India-US ties, including trade are likely be taken up when the two leaders meet. This would be the first meeting between PM Modi and Donald Trump after PM Modi's re-election for a second term. Trump had called and congratulated PM Modi over the phone after his stunning victory. Over the next three days, PM Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including one with China's Xi Jinping.

G20 summit: PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian community in Japan.

Here are the top 10 updates from PM Modi's visit to Japan for the G20 summit:

PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian community in Japan's Osaka. "Reached Osaka to join the #G20 Summit. Grateful to the dynamic Indian community for the warm welcome!" he tweeted. The Prime Minister's Japan trip comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Delhi, met PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Mr Pompeo admitted to Washington having a divergence of view with New Delhi on issues such as trade, but downplayed it by saying that "great friends are bound to have differences". Both Mr Jaishankar and Mr Pompeo said they would look at ways to work through these issues, including the United States' opposition to the $5-billion defence deal for S-400 air defence systems between India and Russia. Before flying to Japan, the Prime Minister said said the two-day Osaka summit that begins on Friday will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence". PM Modi said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda. "The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," he said. India had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US items earlier this month, after the Donald Trump administration ended trade concessions for India on June 1. Mike Pompeo defended his government's decision, stating that the US deserves greater market access. The two-day summit that begins on Friday will be PM Modi's sixth G20 summit. PM Modi will also participate in the Russia-India-China (RIC) and the Japan-America-India (JAI) trilaterals, as well as in the meeting of BRICS leaders. Donald Trump will also trade talks with China's Xi Jinping on Saturday. Trump - known for preferring one-on-one dealmaking over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)

