Breaking News Future Retail restrained by Delhi High Court from going ahead with Reliance deal on Amazon's appeal: News agency PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld the emergency arbitrator award by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) putting on hold the Rs 24,713 crore deal between Future Retail Ltd and Reliance Retail.

