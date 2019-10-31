Full Term For Devendra Fadnavis, Deputies From BJP, Sena Likely: Sources

Devendra Fadnavis will remain Chief Minister for five years under the Maharashtra blueprint.

The BJP and ally Shiv Sena are yet to come to an agreement about power share in Maharashtra, the back channel negotiators have come up with a plan that gives both parties the most of what they want. Sources said while Devendra Fadnavis will remain Chief Minister for 5 years, he would have two deputies - one from the Shiv Sena and the other from the BJP. The Sena, sources said, will also bargain for plum portfolios.

The formula has been dubbed a combination of the BJP's model for Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been given two deputies to deal with the challenges of the vast state. In Haryana, where the BJP has entered an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party or the JJP, party chief Dushyant Chautala has been made the deputy of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The cabinet will be expanded after a special session of the state assembly that's likely to be held next week. A committee comprising leaders of both the BJP and JJP will be set up to formulate a common minimum programme for the coalition, the Chief Minister has said.

There is speculation that the JJP, whose 10 seats made up for the shortfall in BJP numbers, will be given some of the plum portfolios in Mr Khattar's ministry.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena so far is holding onto its demand for a turn at the Chief Minister's post - a possibility the BJP has ruled out.

But sources indicate that the Sena has been offered the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and more portfolios in Maharashtra and at the Centre. There, however, has been no offer so far for key portfolios like Home, Finance or Revenue.

The Sena has so far insisted that it will not drop its demand.

Today, senior party leader Sanjay Raut warned that whoever becomes the Chief Minister, has to prove majority on the floor of the house and the Sena will draw up the "kundli (star chart)" of Maharashtra.

