Fugitive Nirav Modi's Close Aide Brought To India From Cairo: CBI Sources

He is a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore bank fraud case involving Nirav Modi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has got deported from Egypt Subhash Shankar Parab, a close associate of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi, official sources said today.

Mr Parab, who fled to Cairo in 2018, landed in Mumbai early this morning after deportation, officials said, adding that he will be produced in a CBI court at 12 pm.

He is a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore bank fraud case involving Mr Modi.

Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and Subhash Shankar Parab were also named in a chargesheet filed by the CBI in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam in 2018.

Mr Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said.