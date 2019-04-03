From Priyanka Gandhi Sarees To NaMo Caps, Parties Bet On Poll Merchandise

Sarees with images of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are apparently quite in demand

For the past 20 years, Jeetram has been selling Congress merchandise outside the party headquarters at Delhi's Akhar Road. But this is the first time that his merchandise will feature the newly-minted politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

With the national elections just days away, political parties are betting hard on their marketing strategies. The goal: high visibility and maximum outreach.

Among the top-selling items at Jeetram's stall are sarees, car flags and stickers. Sarees with images of Ms Vadra are apparently quite in demand. "It has been 15 days since I have been selling the saree and the sale is going well. The demand is good. The price is Rs 700. The saree has the Congress logo, a photo of Indira Gandhi and a photo of Priyanka Gandhi," he told NDTV. The sarees are manufactured in Gujarat. Retailers like Jeetram place their order and have it sent to Delhi.

Not to be outdone is the BJP, with its trademark NaMo merchandise. PM Narendra Modi, face of the BJP's election campaign, has been particularly ubiquitous on the party's merchandise, whether it's the 'Mai Bhi Chowkidaar' t-shirts or the NaMo cap.

In fact, apart from the goods-carrying mini trucks called NaMo Rath, the BJP has a dedicated forum for merchandise sales: the NaMo app.

A 'Mai Bhi Chowkidaar' t-shirt is available at Rs 200 whereas a Modi wall clock can be bought for Rs 275. Other items include stationery, balloons, watches and umbrellas.

"NaMo Merchandise was launched in September 2018 and so far, has made a total sale of worth Rs 10 crore. The response has been good. All this money will go to the Namami Gange project," said Manoj Goel, member of BJP's National Executive.

All customers of the NaMo merchandise are the general public, Mr Goel claimed. "It's the public's emotional attachment," he said.

"BJP's 15 crore workers are also part of the public only. Public has an attachment and commitment towards its 'Pradhan Sewak'," he added

However, Anil, a shopkeeper selling election merchandise for the past 21 years in Delhi's Sadar Bazar disagrees. "About 75% goods are bought by political parties and 25% are bought by the public," he told NDTV.

"For the 2019 elections the NaMo cap, Mai bhi Chowkidaar goods, Akhilesh masks, Rahul and Priyanka masks are among the most sold goods," Anil said.

While these sales may or may not translate into votes, the sales driven by the election fervor is enough for these retailers to chalk the election season as a win.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

