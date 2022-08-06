Friendship Day 2022: Wishes And Messages Which Will Warm Your Heart

Friendship Day falls on Aug 7 this year.

Nothing is more lovely and satisfying than a genuine friendship. Your buddies brighten your life and are there for you when you need them. There are some things you are reluctant to share with your family but feel comfortable sharing with friends. In India, Friendship Day is observed every year on the first Sunday in August to honour this unique tie between friends. It falls on August 7 this year.

On this day, friends make wishes for one another and go on lunch or dinner to celebrate their bond.

On Friendship Day, a lot of people also post messages on social media. Check out our collection of Friendship Day texts if you want to send your lovely friends some greetings:

— Wish a very Happy Friendship Day to all my friends. I'm sending you all hugs and love.

— I'm very grateful we had the opportunity to get to know each other. I hope we keep cherishing the lovely memories for the rest of our lives. Greetings on Friendship Day, buddy!

— God has blessed me with wonderful friends like you all, and I will always be grateful for that. Cheers to our friendship!

— Let me thank all of my friends for their unwavering support and affection on this Friendship Day. Enjoy your day, friends!

— I consider myself fortunate to have a friend like you. On this important day, my love and best wishes are sent your way. Cheers to friendship!

— Dear friend, I'm really grateful for everything you've done for me. All I can say is that I will always be there for you and that I love you dearly. Happy Friendship Day!

— Let's make a commitment to always be there for each other. Our friendship is very precious. Without a friend like you, I just could not picture my life. Happy Friendship Day!

— My closest pals make my life so much more joyful. I'm delighted that all of us have worked so hard to keep this friendship going. Happy Friendship Day.

— I want to thank you for always being there for me when I needed someone to encourage me. Happy Friendship Day!

— Although I have many friends, you hold a special place in my life. Happy Friendship Day!

— Good friends are really difficult to come by in life. But I'm happy to have a wonderful friend like you. Happy Friendship Day!

— Wish you a very Happy Friendship Day, my best buddy. May God strengthen our bond and continues to fill our lives with happy moments.