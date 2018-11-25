Friends, Fans Pay Tributes To Actor-Politician Ambareesh

Rajnikanth with Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek. (PTI)

Scores of fans and followers led by top south Indian actors Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu paid tributes to actor-turned-politician Ambareesh Sunday. The veteran actor died at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday due to cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Karnataka government announced a three-day mourning and a state funeral.

At the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengalauru, superstars Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, actress Lakshmi of 'Julie' fame, Telugu star Mohan Babu and Kannada actor Shivraj Kumar paid their tributes to the late actor-politician. Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu broke down on seeing the body.

Expressing his sorrow, Rajinikanth recalled that he used to have meals at Ambareesh's home whenever he visited Bengaluru. "The film industry may get an actor like Ambareesh but it is impossible to get a person like him again. I pray to god for strength to bear the loss," Rajinikanth said. They all offered condolences to Ambareesh's wife, south film actress Sumalatha.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were among those who paid their respects.

People line-up to pay their last respects to actor-politician Ambarish, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Wrapped in tri-colour, the body was then flown in an IAF helicopter to Mandya for the people in his hometown to pay their last respects.Thousands of people gathered at the Visweswarayya Stadium in Mandya to for a final glimpse of Ambareesh, loved by people for humility.

Government sources said the last rites will be performed Monday at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru.

Ambareesh, a three-time Lok Sabha member and also a former state minister, had not been keeping well in recent years. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and a son.