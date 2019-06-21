Fresh Bill To Outlaw 'Triple Talaq' In Parliament Today: 10 Points

Government had passed an executive order to make instant "triple talaq" illegal

New Delhi: A fresh bill to make instant Muslim divorce or "triple talaq" illegal, which got stalled in the upper house of parliament and lapsed, is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 will replace an ordinance issued in February by the previous BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. The bill had failed to clear the Rajya Sabha test earlier. With four of the six parliamentarians in Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party having joined the BJP on Thursday, the BJP's strength in the Rajya Sabha - where the NDA has only 102 members in the 245-seat house - will increase slightly.