French Tourist Raped By Event Firm Employee In Udaipur

An employee of an event management company has allegedly raped a French tourist in Udaipur. After they had dinner as part of a larger group, the man offered to show the woman around the city, but took her to his room instead.

Officials said the survivor, two other woman friends, who are also tourists, and some employees of an event management firm went to a restaurant in Tiger Hills in the Badgaon area of Udaipur on Sunday evening.

Sources said it appears the woman was in Udaipur for an ad shoot, which was organised by the event management company. The woman, who is on a one-year visa, has been in India since November.

"On Sunday evening, some French tourists were at a restaurant called Greek Farm with some employees of an event management company. They had a meal together and also consumed drinks. The survivor has said that she left in a car with one Siddharth, who then took her to his hotel room and sexually assaulted her," said Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal.

"The survivor has undergone a medical examination and an FIR has been registered. The man is on the run. We are going through footage from the restaurant and the hotel," he added.

Sources said Siddharth asked the survivor to go with him to see the sights of the city. The French embassy has been informed and other people who were at the restaurant that day are also being questioned.