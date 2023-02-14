France Committed To Working With India Beyond Aircraft: Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India

France Committed To Working With India Beyond Aircraft: Emmanuel Macron

Air India agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus.

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France was committed to working closely with India, after Air India agreed to buy 250 jets from Airbus.

"This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of dedication with India," Macron said during a video presentation.

Macron also said that France was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India and that the end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between the two nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot Responds To Criticism Over Reading Old Budget Speech

Also Read

.