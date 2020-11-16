4 Of Family Killed In Car-Pickup Van Collision In Jharkhand

Four persons of a family on the way to celebrate Chhath at their native village in Bihar.

Four persons of a family on the way to celebrate Chhath at their native village in Bihar's Katihar were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a pickup van in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Sunday, police said.

The family was travelling from Dhanbad to their native village in Katihar when their car collided with the pickup van coming from the other direction at Satsal, they said.

Those killed were Vishwanath Mishra (55), his wife Yaras (50), their son Sumit (32) and daughter-in-law Ragini (30), police said.

Vishwanath's five-year-old granddaughter Khushi and three-year-old grandson Piyush were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at PMCH, Dhanbad.

Vishwanath, a retired soldier, is currently employed at the Divisional Railway Manager's office in Dhanbad.

