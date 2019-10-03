Four Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists In Delhi, Warns Intel, Alert Sounded

Four terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad have entered Delhi and are planning to strike during the festival season, reveal inputs received by security agencies.

All four are said to be armed.

Intelligences sources say a special cell of the Delhi Police received an alert last evening about the presence of the terrorists in the capital.

The alert led to searches across Delhi, especially in the more crowded neighbourhoods of Delhi. Security agencies have received inputs in recent weeks about attacks in retaliation against the government's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.