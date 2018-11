Four people were killed in the fire at a factory in Karol Bagh

Four people were killed after a fire broke out at a factory in the crowded central Delhi neighbourhood of Karol Bagh today, a Delhi fire service officer said.

Two fire trucks were sent to the factory, the officer said, adding the fire that broke out at 12:23 pm was doused in half-an-hour. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

More details are awaited.