Billionaire Singh Brothers Resign From Fortis Healthcare Board

A late night Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing announced the stepping down of the promoters.
The decision was reportedly taken to insulate the company from the promoters' ongoing legal fight. Banks, according to the sources, were finding it difficult to associate with the company and even to extend working capital loan.
The Singh brothers were also the founders of the pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy. They sold their stakes to a Japanese drugmaker for $2.4 billion in 2008. Shivinder Mohan Singh founded Fortis Healthcare with his elder brother Malvinder in late 1990s.
(With inputs from IANS)