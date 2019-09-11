Former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya Sworn In As Himachal Governor

Bandaru Dattatreya (R) is Himachal Pradesh's 27th governor.

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya took oath as Himachal Pradesh governor on Wednesday, succeeding Kalraj Mishra.

Mr Dattatreya, 72, was minister of state for labour and employment in the BJP government headed by Narendra Modi in 2014, and was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet earlier.

He is the hill state's 27th governor.

Kalraj Mishra, the previous Himachal Pradesh governor, is now the new Rajasthan governor.

