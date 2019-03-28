'Ghar Wapsi': Former RJD Leader Girinath Singh Joins BJP

Girinath Singh joined in presence of Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (PTI)

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Girinath Singh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"I welcome Girinath Singh to the BJP," Sitharaman said.

On joining the BJP, Mr Singh said, "My father Gopi Nath Singh was a member of Jan Sangh. I feel this is my ''ghar wapsi''. I have decided to join the party after getting motivated by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das."

Mr Singh's entry to the BJP comes weeks before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which will start on April 11. The result will be announced on May 23.

