Manmohan Singh To Visit Kartarpur In Pak For Guru Nanak Birth Anniversary

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. The former PM accepted the invitation at a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said his office today.

Amarinder Singh, aka "Captain", also told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had been invited to the event.

The Captain called on Dr Singh in Delhi to invite him to join the delegation to the renowned Sikh shrine on the other side of the border.

According to Raveen Thukral, an aide of Amarinder Singh, Dr Singh accepted the invite to join the first Jatha - or all-party group -- to the Kartarpur Gurudwara on November 9. He would also visit Sultanpur Lodhi for the main celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, on November12.

Last week, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said his government would invite the former PM to the launch of the Kartarpur corridor, which will facilitate the movement of Indian pilgrims to Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

Dr Singh's office said he would reject any such invite from Pakistan. Born before the Partition in Gah Village in the part of Punjab that is now in Pakistan, he never visited the country in his 10 years as Prime Minister. Tensions between the neighbours peaked after the 2008 terror attack on Mumbai by 10 Pakistani terrorists.

The Kartarpur corridor is being built by India and Pakistan in Pakistan's Kartarpur and connects to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district of Punjab. The corridor aims at facilitating visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims who will just need a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib located across the Ravi river, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

