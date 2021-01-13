Former Parliamentarian KD Singh Arrested In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Former Rajya Sabha MP and businessman KD Singh has been arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate, which made the arrest, had searched his premises in 2019 in connection with the investigations into the Alchemist Group case.

In April 2014, KD Sigh was elected to Rajya Sabha on a Trinamool Congress ticket. His term got over in April last year.

Senior Trinamool leader Sougata Roy said the party has no connection with KD Singh now.

"It is true that KD Singh ran a chit find for Alchemist. It is true that at one time he was a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool. But the party has had no connection with KD Singh for the last two years," Mr Roy said.



"I hope the Enforcement Directorate has acted according to the law -- that is, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. We should ensure that the CBI and the ED are not misused. But at the same time they have their rights. They have their powers according to the law," he added.

Asked if there was a misuse of powers by the two agencies, Mr Roy said, "I am not apprehensive but I know the BJP is not above using the CBI and the ED for political purposes. We are not apprehensive, we are political people and we will face whatever comes to us".