Former Leader Of Insurgent Group In Meghalaya Killed During Raid At Home

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council claimed responsibility for Laitumkhrah blast. (Representational)

A former leader of the insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council was killed during a raid at his home in Shillong, the Meghalaya Police said. Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in defensive firing, the police added.

The police said they raided his house on Thursday night based on evidence that he was involved in a blast at Laitumkhrah. Thangkhiew had surrendered in October 2018.

"When the police team tried to enter his (Thangkhiew's) house, he attacked the team with a knife in an attempt to escape. The police team exerting the right to defend fired a single round, which hit him," the police said in a statement.

"He was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital, Shillong for medical assistance but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," the police statement said.

"Incriminating evidence have been seized from the residence of the surrendered cadre including a firearm and a knife. Two more individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the case," the statement said.

Two people were injured when a low-intensity blast went off at Laitumkhrah in Meghalaya's capital Shillong on Tuesday. According to Meghalaya Police, the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted near a tea shop at the parking lot of the busy market.

The insurgent group had claimed responsibility for the blast.