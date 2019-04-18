Targeted In Saradha Case Due To Conflict Of Interest In CBI: Rajeev Kumar

Rajeev Kumar filed an 89-page affidavit in the Supreme Court.

Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar today told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that he was targeted by CBI in the Saradha Chit fund case due to "mala fide intent" and "conflict of interest" of former interim director M Nageshwara Rao, as his family members were under the scanner post-demonetisation.

Rajeev Kumar alleged that after demonetisation in November 2016, an investigation was initiated into some shell companies that received huge deposits of cash.

During probe, the role of one such firm Agela Mercantiles Pvt Ltd came under the scanner for collecting money from public unauthorisedly, he said, alleging that during further investigation of the case, the names of Nageshwara Rao's wife and daughter came up.

"The mala fide intent of the petitioner/CBI herein especially in light of the fact that February 3, 2019, a Sunday, was the last day in office of the interim CBI Director, is writ large on account of the conflict of interest, in the instant matter," Rajeev Kumar said in his 89-page affidavit.

It said that after the demonetisation, on receipt of information, the West Bengal Police initiated investigation into some shell companies that prima facie appeared to be actively involved in a scam, wherein these companies were receiving huge sums of deposits.

In his affidavit submitted in the court, Rajee Kumar alleged that he has also been targeted by the CBI as part of the larger conspiracy between two BJP leaders in the chit fund case. He named Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijyawargiya behind the larger conspiracy and told the top court that there is an audio clip where they clearly speak of "targeting" a few "senior police officers".

