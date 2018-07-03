Former Jharkhand Minister Enos Ekka Gets Life For Teacher's Murder

Enos Ekka was a minister in three governments, led by Arjun Munda, Madhu Koda and Shibu Soren.

A court in Simdega sentenced former Jharkhand minister Enos Ekka to life imprisonment today in a case of kidnapping and murder.

Additional District Judge Neeraj Kumar Srivastav had convicted the Jharkhand Party MLA in the case on June 30. The quantum of sentence was pronounced today.

The judge had found Enos Ekka guilty under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 171F (undue influence at an election) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Arms Act.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh on him

The case pertained to the kidnapping of a teacher, Manoj Kumar, on November 26, 2014. Mr Kumar's body was recovered from a spot near a school the next day.

The police had arrested Enos Ekka on November 27, 2014 from Thakurtoli in Simdega district in connection with the case.

The MLA represents the Kolibera constituency in the Assembly.

