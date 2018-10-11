Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda's Wife Joins Congress

Geeta Koda represents Jaggnathpur constituency in the state Assembly.

Geeta Koda, a sitting member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly and wife of former state Chief Minister Madhu Koda, on Thursday joined the Congress in New Delhi.

"Geets Koda joined the Congress party in the presence of our national President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi," Kishore Sahdeo, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson, told IANS.

Madhu Koda was an independent legislator when he became the Jharkhand Chief Minister in 2006 with the outside support of the Congress, the RJD and the JMM. Mr Koda had fought the 2005 assembly elections as an Independent after the BJP denied him a party ticket.

Geeta Koda represents Jaggnathpur constituency in the state Assembly.