Former High Court Judge CS Karnan Released From Prison

Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was released from prison on Wednesday after serving six months of imprisonment for contempt of Supreme Court, his counsel Mathew J Nedumpara said."Justice Karnan has been released from Presidency Jail," Mr Nedumpara said. The 62-year-old judge was on May 9 handed out the prison term of six months by the top court for contempt of court. Mr Karnan was a serving judge of the Calcutta High Court at that time.After remaining untraceable for over a month, he was arrested on June 20 by the West Bengal Police from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was lodged in Presidency jail since then.