Former High Court Judge CS Karnan Released From Prison

After remaining untraceable for over a month, Mr Karnan was arrested on June 20 by the West Bengal Police from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was lodged in Presidency jail since then.

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2017 14:05 IST
CS Karnan was released from prison on Wednesday after serving six months of imprisonment.

Kolkata:  Former Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was released from prison on Wednesday after serving six months of imprisonment for contempt of Supreme Court, his counsel Mathew J Nedumpara said.

"Justice Karnan has been released from Presidency Jail," Mr Nedumpara said. The 62-year-old judge was on May 9 handed out the prison term of six months by the top court for contempt of court. Mr Karnan was a serving judge of the Calcutta High Court at that time.

After remaining untraceable for over a month, he was arrested on June 20 by the West Bengal Police from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. He was lodged in Presidency jail since then.
 

