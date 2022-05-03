Ex India Cricketer Arun Lal Marries Again, Wedding Pics Are Viral

Arun Lal married his long-time friend Bulbul Saha.

Former India cricketer Arun Lal married long-time friend Bulbul Saha, a teacher by profession, at a private ceremony in Kolkata. The couple had been dating each other for some time and they got engaged last month.

At 66, Mr Lal has married for the second time. Though he parted ways with his first wife Reena, who is suffering from an illness, he, reportedly lives with her to take care of her.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Mr Lal had taken his first wife's consent to marry Ms Saha. He also plans to take care of his first wife along with Ms Saha.

Ms Saha, who is 28 years younger to Mr Lal and teaches at a school in Kolkata, shared some of the images from their marriage, which took place on May 2, on her Facebook account. The pictures have gone viral.

One of the pictures showed Ms Saha with her family. In another, the newly-wed couple could be seen cutting a cake. In a third photo, Mr Lal is feeding a piece of cake to Ms Saha. In another photo, Ms Saha is seen flaunting her mehendi.

A few photos also showed the couple signing the marriage agreement documents.

“Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us,” she wrote on her social media handle.

Social media users sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

Arun Lal is now the head coach of the Bengal Ranji team. He was a right-handed opening batsman who made his Test debut in Chennai in 1982 against Sri Lanka. He went on to play 16 Test matches for India, scoring 729 runs with a top score of 93. In 1989, he played his final Test match against the West Indies. Mr Lal had also represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals.

In domestic cricket, he was a prolific batsman. When he retired, he was in the fifth position in the all-time high Ranji averages list. He had scored 6,760 runs at an average of 53.23.

After retiring from the game, Mr Lal also dabbled in cricket commentary.