'Elevation Of Junior Judge To Top Court Surprising': Former Chief Justice RM Lodha

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) RM Lodha said he was "surprised" after a junior judge was recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court, superseding senior judges. The Collegium should reveal the reasons if a decision has been upturned, Justice Lodha said.

On January 10, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, recommended the elevation of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court. The elevation of both the judges was confirmed by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

"What I always feel is that the Collegium should act in a transparent manner, and people must know why a decision was upturned. The Collegium works as an institution. It is an institutional body; it is not an individual's decision. A junior judge was superseded to the Supreme Court, it surprises me," Justice Lodha said.

Former Delhi High Court judge Kailash Gambhir had on Tuesday described the recommendation for out-of-turn elevation of two judges as "appalling" and "outrageous".

If the recommendation for the elevation -- which in one case will supercede more than 30 senior judges -- is accepted, the "historical blunder" will ruin the credibility of the country's top court, the former judge wrote in a letter to the President.

"The question is after Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, there are two more judges, Justice Gita Mittal, the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Justice S Ravinder Bhatt. The Karnataka High Court Judge, who is from Rajasthan, was superseded six weeks ago, was not found to be, as per reports, deserving for being elevated to the Supreme Court," Justice Lodha told news agency ANI.

Supreme Court judge SK Kaul had reportedly written to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi against the elevation of Justice Sanjeev Khanna, ignoring the seniority of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and said that while he had nothing against Justice Khanna, he could have waited for his turn.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has also termed the elevation as "unjust and improper".

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, in a statement, said the supersession of several senior Judges and Chief Justices of the country cannot be tolerated by the people and the revocation of the earlier decision recommending the names of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon is being viewed as "whimsical and arbitrary".

"They are men of integrity and judicial competence. The decision of January 10, 2019 will certainly lead to humiliation and demoralisation of such judges and also of several other deserving senior judges and Chief Justices of high courts," Mr Mishra said.

Several councils and associations have proposed to organise nationwide protests on this issue, the BCI said.

The Supreme Court's panel of top five judges had in December decided to recommend the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog.

But after the retirement of Justice MB Lokur on December 30, Justice Mishra became a member of the Collegium and the earlier decision was changed and the names of Justices Dinesh Maheswari and Sanjeev Khanna were sent to the government.

The dissenting voices also pointed out that last year Justice Gogoi had addressed a press conference along with three other most senior judges of the Supreme Court to flag some of the "pressing problems they faced with the then Chief Justice of India". They had demanded transparency in the functioning of the top court, but now Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will have to face some tough questions, they added.

The top court is presently functioning with 26 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 31.