Former BJP MLA Arun Narang Joins AAP, Punjab CM Inducts Him

Former BJP MLA from Abohar constituency Arun Narang on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Mr Narang into the party, according to an AAP statement.

Mr Narang was elected from the Abohar Assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar during the state 2017 elections.

He had opposed Mr Jakhar's appointment as the Punjab BJP chief in July.

After welcoming Mr Narang into the party, Mr Mann said the AAP family is growing in Punjab.

Mr Narang's joining the AAP will strengthen the party in Abohar and its surrounding areas, he added.

The AAP said Mr Narang was impressed by the “pro-people” policies of the AAP government, said the statement.

