Another Jolt For Congress, Ex Andhra Chief Minister Kiran Reddy Joins BJP

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP today, becoming the second ex-Congress leader to switch sides in two days after Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran from Kerala, AK Antony.

Mr Reddy, who was the last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of Telangana state in 2014, had resigned from the Congress in March this year over differences with the party leadership.

Mr Reddy's decision to join the BJP comes ahead of the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh next year, where the ruling YSR Congress and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party are locked in a bitter contest.

The 62-year-old had resigned from the Congress in 2014 as well and formed his own party 'Jai Samaikyandhra', but failed to make any electoral impact in the 2014 polls. He later rejoined the Congress in 2018 but remained inactive in politics for a long time.

Mr Reddy is expected to strengthen the BJP's presence in the Rayalaseema region, where he hails from and has considerable influence. He could also be projected as a potential chief ministerial candidate by the BJP, which is trying to emerge as a third alternative in the state.

Mr Reddy was welcomed into the BJP by senior leaders at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. He said he had "never imagined" he would leave the Congress, but he was joining the BJP to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development and national security.

