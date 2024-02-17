Foreign National Arrested With Drugs Worth Rs 3.37 Crore In Mumbai

The accused was arrested on Thursday near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road.

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a foreign national in the Juhu area allegedly with MDMA (Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs 3.37 crore, an official said on Friday.

He was arrested on Thursday near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road.

"Egve John was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, while his associate is on the run. While two kilograms of the drug was found on him at the time of arrest, another 250 grams was seized from his associate's home in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," the ATS official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation is underway.

