New Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Replies To Tweets For Help By Indians Abroad

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engages with Indians abroad on Twitter

Soon after taking charge, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar began engaging with Indians abroad on Twitter and responded to their tweets for assistance, just as his predecessor Sushma Swaraj did.

In a tweet, Mr Jaishankar appreciated the swift response of the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to a tweet by Kolkata-based man in Saudi Arabia. "Appreciate the prompt action on this Suhel @IndEmbRiyadh. Pl keep me apprised," the Foreign Minister tweeted.

Appreciate the prompt action on this Suhel @IndEmbRiyadh. Pl keep me apprised https://t.co/yGFyJDf1uJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2019

He then responded to more tweets.

Our Ambassador @harshvshringla is on the job. Please share with him all the details @IndianEmbassyUShttps://t.co/a55jI6XHiY — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2019

Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them @indembkwthttps://t.co/w9BRPXTTZr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 2, 2019

Former Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj was widely commended for her swift assistance to Indians abroad. Citing health reasons, Ms Swaraj did not contest in the national election. She was instrumental in spearheading rescue operations during her term, including those in Libya and Yemen. She was known for solving problems posted on Twitter by Indians abroad.

She had told a Twitter user that in times of genuine need, they would be rescued by the Indian embassy even if they were "stuck on Mars".

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Mr Jaishankar on being appointed the Foreign Minister had said he was "proud to follow on the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj".

(With inputs from ANI)