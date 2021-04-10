'Forces Opened Fire To Save Lives': Election Commission On Bengal Deaths

The Election Commission says the security personnel first fired in the air but it did not deter the mob.

The clashes outside a polling station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district this morning, in which four people died, took place after the local mob attacked the security forces over a misunderstanding, the Election Commission has said.

The security forces were trying to help a sick boy near the polling booth early this morning, when some locals thought the boy was beaten up by CISF personnel, and assembled nearly 300-350 villagers, the poll panel has said.

“Due to the misunderstanding, the agitated mob attacked the CISF personnel detailed at the booth with those deadly equipment and some of them even tried to snatch their arms and ammunitions,” it said.

The Election Commission says the security personnel first fired in the air but it did not deter the mob. “Faced with no other alternative, to save their lives and government property like EVM and other polling materials, the CISF personnel opened fire. As a result, four persons who got bullet injury succumbed to their injuries at the local Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital,” the Election Commission adds.