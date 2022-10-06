For Threat To 'Blow Up' Mukesh Ambani's Home 'Antilia', Bihar Man Arrested

An unidentified caller had threatened to "blow up" the Ambani family residence 'Antilia' in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has arrested a man from Bihar in connection with anonymous calls threatening to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, an official said today.

A police team picked up a suspect from Bihar's Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him to Mumbai, he said.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai had received two calls on Wednesday where the unidentified caller threatened to "blow up" the hospital along with the Ambani family residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

The caller also issued threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials had said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)