For The First Time Since 1949, Army Day Parade Moves Out Of Delhi

For the first time, the Army Day parade, which used to take place in Delhi, will be moved out of the national capital and will take place in Bengaluru tomorrow at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre.

The 75th Army Day will be a first-of-its-kind event, taking place outside Delhi ever since the celebrations started in 1949.

Army chief General Manoj Pande will review the parade and present gallantry awards, which will be followed by a daring motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps, and a fly past by of helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.

The Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15 to commemorate the occasion when General (Later Field Marshal) KM Carriappa took over the command of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Sir Francis Robert Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, and became first India as the army chief.

The parade would be held at various field commands in India to facilitate a deeper connection with the society, the Station Commander of the Southern Command said.

This year, the celebrations will take place under the supervision of Southern Command, which is headquartered in Pune.

Before 2023, the Army Day parade used to take place at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment.

Last year, the Indian Air Force also moved out its annual fly-past and parade for the Air Force Day from the Hindon air base near Delhi to Chandigarh.