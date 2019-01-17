For The Budget Session, Parliament To Meet From January 31

It will be the last session of the sixteenth Lok Sabha. (File)

Parliament will meet from January 31 to February 13 for the Budget session with interim budget to be presented on February 1, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

The session will begin with address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

It will be the last session of the sixteenth Lok Sabha as the elections are likely to be held in April-May.

The brief session will have 10 sittings and the government is expected to make another push for getting the triple talaq bill passed in the Rajya Sabha, where it is pending.