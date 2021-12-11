Football Legend Maradona's Stolen Rs 20 Lakh Watch Recovered In Assam

Diego Maradona's heritage luxury limited edition watch recovered in Assam.

A heritage luxury limited edition watch believed to have been used by football legend late Diego Maradona was recovered from Assam this morning after it went missing from Dubai.

The watch, worth around Rs 20 lakh, was recovered from the possession of an Assam resident who used to work in Dubai and had returned to India recently, the Assam Police said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the first to share the story on Twitter. "In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken."

Diego Armando Maradona was an Argentine professional football player and manager and was regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He reportedly died of a heart attack in November 2020.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said the watch belonged to the Argentine football player himself, "which was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe."

"As informed through central agency by the Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00 am we arrested Wazid Hussian from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited edition watch has been recovered from him," the official added.

Earlier, the police official had tweeted: "A costly Hublot watch... Maradona... Dubai... Assam Police Looks like random words, don't they? But today all these words came together nicely, stating a story of successful International Cooperation between Dubai Police and @assampolice."

According to the police, Wazid Hussian worked as a security guard at a private company in Dubai where Maradona's belongings were stored. In August, he asked for permission to return to India as his father was unwell.

Diego Maradona was seen wearing two Hublot Big Bang watches during the FIFA World Cup 2010 when Hublot launched its Maradona Big Bang Chronograph Limited Edition.

The watch has the football legend's photo, with arms raised in victory, engraved on the back of the Hublot Big Bang Maradona case. It also has his signatures and jersey number.

The Hublot Maradona Big Bang Chronograph is 44.5 mm in diameter, and is composed out of black ceramic, microblasted for texture. A sapphire crystal covers a black dial face, adorned with Argentine blue and white in luminescent on numerals. Maradona's jersey number 10 in Mexcellent font is inscribed on the sub-dial. The watch features Hublot's HUB1146 chronograph movement with 55 jewels and 42 hours power reserve.

The Maradona Big Bang was a limited edition consisting only 250 units, that all sold out quickly during the FIFA World Cup 2010.