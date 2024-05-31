Food, Water For Birds In Supreme Court Complex As Heatwave Sweeps Delhi

As an intense heatwave sweeps Delhi, Chief Justice Of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has ordered that adequate food and water supply must be ensured for animals and birds living inside the Supreme Court premises.

According to sources, vessels with food and water have been placed across the campus for small animals like squirrels and birds. CJI Chandrachud is known to keep an eye on the health of the animals who reside in the premises, they said.

A few days ago, the Chief Justice walked the grounds of the Supreme Court and identified locations where water and food could be placed for the small animals. Workers have been asked to ensure that a constant supply of food and water is maintained at these locations.

"The birds and squirrels are suffering due to the heat. This arrangement has made it clear that the Supreme Court takes care of humans as well as other creatures," a senior officer at the Supreme Court said.

This latest initiative is among several changes made by CJI Chandrachud. Amid the ongoing heatwave, he had directed authorities to ensure proper seating and drinking water facilities for journalists who report from the court.

Apart from this, a facilitation centre has been set up for visitors and a special help desk for persons with disabilites.

In November, the Chief Justice inaugurated the 'Mitti cafe' in the premises of Supreme Court of India along with other judges. The newly built cafe is completely run by staff consisting of people with disabilities. The managers of the cafe are visually-impaired, suffer from celebral palsy, and are paraplegic.