Folk Singer Takes On Ex-Judge In Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha seat

Prahlad Singh Tipaniya has been seen trying to woo voters by reciting Kabir bhajans. (File)

The Lok Sabha seat of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh presents a different picture this time as two political greenhorns from the main rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a keen tussle for electoral supremacy.

The Congress has fielded noted folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipaniya from the seat reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, while the BJP has given ticket to Mahendra Singh Solanki, who resigned from the post of civil judge to enter into the poll fray.

Prahlad Singh Tipaniya, 65, a Padma Shri awardee, has been seen trying to woo voters by reciting Kabir bhajans in the Malwi folk style while playing his 'tambura' (a stringed instrument with a long neck).

When Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Shujalpur area of Dewas Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday for campaigning, he sang one of his popular folk numbers.

Mr Gandhi was seen making a video of Mr Tipaniya's rendition on his mobile phone which he later uploaded on his Twitter handle.

"I have joined politics to generate positive thinking about the public and the folk music can help in this direction," Mr Tipaniya told PTI.

The internationally acclaimed singer promised that if he wins the election, he will make all efforts to ensure the supply of basic amenities to people and also work to promote folk singing.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Mahendra Singh Solanki has been seeking votes by highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's stand on national security.

"When I was as a judge, I could hear grievances only of those who came to my court. But after entering politics, my area of public service has widened. As a politician, I can reach out to more deprived and oppressed people and work to resolve their problems," the 35-year-old BJP nominee said.

Nearly 10.97 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Dewas Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 19.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP leader Manohar Untwal won from the seat.

Mr Untwal also successfully contested the last year's state assembly polls from Agar seat following which he quit as a member of the Lok Sabha.

