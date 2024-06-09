'Focus On Governance, Finish Work On Time': PM Modi To Incoming Ministers

Meeting BJP leaders over tea ahead of the oath ceremony later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had one clear directive for incoming ministers - focus on government and ensure projects are finished on time.

This meeting, a customary practice by PM Modi since 2014 before cabinet formation, sets the tone for the responsibilities and expectations from new ministers as they prepare to take their oaths.

Several new faces are expected to join the Union Council of Ministers, including Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Senior leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Mansukh Mandaviya are also likely to retain their positions. Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav, BJP's C R Paatil, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rao Inderjit Singh, Nityanand Rai, Bhagirath Choudhary, and Harsh Malhotra might be inducted as well.

Jitin Prasada and Raksha Khadse from the BJP are also expected to join the new government. Outgoing ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Kiren Rijiju will also be taking the oath.

Allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and JD(U)'s Lalan Singh are also being considered for ministerial roles.

BJP's strategy involves balancing its losses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The party held an 11-hour meeting with PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mr Nadda, and BL Santhosh to finalise the new Cabinet. Key ministers like Mr Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari are expected to retain their portfolios, along with Ms Sitharaman and Mr Jaishankar.

Allies like Chirag Paswan, HD Kumaraswamy, Anupriya Patel, Jayant Chaudhary, and Jitan Ram Manjhi are likely to get ministerial positions. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena might be represented by Prataprao Jadhav, and Ramdas Athawale is set to become a minister. Leaders from the Northeast, including Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju, are expected to return as ministers.

