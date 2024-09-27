Flipkart Apologises After Promotional Video Calling Husbands Aalsi, Bewakoof Sparks Outrage

The video has now been removed from Flipkart's social media platforms (Representational)

E-commerce giant Flipkart has issued an apology for a promotional video, which sparked outrage among men's rights groups and social media users. The animated video, promoting Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days Sale', referred to husbands as "aalsi (lazy), kambakkht (wretched) and bewakoof (stupid)".

The now-deleted video featured a couple and offered tips on how women could discreetly order and store handbags from Flipkart without their husbands' knowledge. However, the men's rights group 'NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs' found the content "toxic" and "misandrist".

On X, the group shared the video and demanded an apology from Flipkart. "So @Flipkart deleted this misandrist post. But what was the logic behind even posting such toxic video addressing a Husband as Aalsi, Kambakkht and Bewakoof Pati. They must apologise for this and hope they will not repeat it. Misandry will Not be Tolerated Anymore," the post read.

The video has now been removed from Flipkart's social media platforms. They apologised, saying they "will do better in the future." "We're sorry for the offending video which was posted in error, and took it down as soon as we realised our mistake," they said.

A user asked the online marketplace, "How did you approve this in the first place? Did the publisher get fired or not?"

“Shameful,” someone wrote.

Someone claimed they would boycott the platform and order from their rival Amazon instead.

"You should fire those executives who thought of this idea and if thats a agency stop doing your business with them ASAP. Was going to order A samsung Fridge and a Seiko Watch from you but will now order that from @amazonIN."

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale started today, September 27, and will go on till October 6.

This year's sale promises big discounts, exclusive launches and fantastic bank offers across categories.

Large appliances like TVs, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners from Samsung, LG and Sony will see significant discounts. Mobile phone enthusiasts can look forward to discounts on the latest launches from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme.

The sale also covers fashion, personal care, furniture, decor and groceries, offering discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, home essentials and furniture from leading brands.