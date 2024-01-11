Fliers Dressed As Ram, Hanuman At Ahmedabad Airport To Catch Ayodhya Flight

Fliers dressed as Lord Ram and Hanuman turned up at the Ahmedabad airport this morning to catch IndiGo's first flight to Ayodhya ahead of the Ram temple's grand consecration ceremony later this month.

Ayodhya is set to welcome lakhs of devotees from across the country as the newly built Ram temple throws open its doors on January 22. A new airport was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

#WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

The first direct flight connecting Gujarat with the historical city left Ahmedabad this morning ahead of which four of its passengers arrived dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.

IndiGo began flights to Ayodhya from Delhi from January 6, when the new airport became operational. Direct flights from Mumbai are also expected to begin in the coming weeks, a top airline official said last week.

PM Modi, who inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on December 30, had asserted that his government is determined to connect the holy city with the whole world.

The Home ministry has sanctioned a team of more than 150 central security personnel to provide security to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.