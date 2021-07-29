Flash Flood Damages Six Bridges In Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti

Himachal Pradesh Flash Flood: A rescue operation is underway at Tonzing Nalla, said police.

Amid flash floods triggered by incessant rains, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has requested the Army and Border Road Organisation to restore six bridges that have been damaged in the past three days, said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration on Thursday.

"We've requested Army and Border Road Organisation to restore bridges as during the past three days six bridges were damaged due to flash floods," said the Lahaul-Spiti district administration.

A bridge at Shansha Village was damaged due to another flash flood at Shansha Nalla on Wednesday night, added the district administration.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway at Tonzing Nalla in Lahaul-Spiti district as three people remain missing, said Lahaul district police.

Earlier on Wednesday, one person was killed while 10 have gone missing as flash floods triggered by incessant rains lashed Tozing Nalla at the Udaipur sub-division of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, the police said.

