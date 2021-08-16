Five Men Drag Woman, 60, Into Bushes, Rape Her In Madhya Pradesh

The accused are in police custody and further investigation is on. (Representational)

Five men, including two under the age of 18, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident happened near a railway crossing in Singrauli on Sunday night when the woman was on her way home. Five men, allegedly drunk, spotted the women, dragged her into the bushes and raped her, sources said.

The accused fled soon after and the woman managed to reach a nearby police station where she narrated the incident.

The woman "was heading towards home when the incident took place. On getting information, the police swung into action and arrested all five accused," additional superintendent of police in Singrauli, Anil Sonkar, said.

The accused are in police custody at present and further investigation is on, the police said.

As many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after gangrape and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in Madhya Pradesh from January 2017 to June 2021, the state government had informed last week.

Earlier this month, a 50-year-old woman patient was allegedly raped by a ward boy at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.