'Fishing, Roving Inquiry': Arvind Kejriwal's Full Letter To Probe Agency

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take back the summons sent to him in the Delhi liquor policy case and has skipped appearing before the ED today. Mr Kejriwal alleged the summons were "illegal and politically motivated, sent at the behest of the BJP."

"The said summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual or in my official capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi or as National Convenor of AAP and appears to be in the nature of a fishing and roving inquiry," Mr Kejriwal said in the two-page letter to the ED.

The ED's case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders got more wind in the sails after the Supreme Court rejected arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail request over a money trail of Rs 338 crore, which the court said has been tentatively established.

This money is said to be the earnings of private parties who got liquor licence under the now-scrapped policy. The investigators consider the earnings as proceeds of crime.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal's letter to the ED, the BJP said the AAP has indulged in corruption and its top leaders should answer questions raised by the court and probe agencies.