First Look: Air Force Gets New Combat Uniform On Its 90th Anniversary

Indian Air Force's new uniform uses pixelated designs, replacing the older organic patterns

Indian Air Force (IAF) today unveiled a new combat uniform for its personnel. Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari revealed the first look of what is known as a digital camouflage uniform. The new uniform for IAF's ground personnel was unveiled at Air Force's 90th anniversary celebrations in Chandigarh. This is the first time that Air Force's anniversary celebrations are being held outside Delhi.

Earlier this year, Indian Army too switched to a digital camouflage uniform for its personnel. The new uniform is different from its earlier versions, with pixelated designs replacing the older organic patterns. Most combat forces and militaries the world over have adopted digital camouflage uniforms. The new design pattern allows military personnel to move with greater flexibility irrespective of the nature of the terrain.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of IAF as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the IAF chief and other senior officers.

"We already have a combat uniform, but the pattern has been changed into something called digital camouflage," an IAF official said.

He added that nearly 80 helicopters and transport aircraft were taking part in the flypast and demonstrations over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

The recently-inducted indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter Prachand was also part of the flypast at Air Force Day celebrations.