Coronavirus Lockdown - First Flight With 181 Returning Indians Lands In Kochi From Abu Dhabi

The Air India Express flight landed at the Cochin International Airport.

A special flight from Abu Dhabi with 181 Indians including 49 pregnant women landed in Kochi on Thursday as part of India's massive operation to bring back some of the hundreds of thousands of citizens stuck abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.

The first Air India Express flight had taken off at 5:07 pm (local time). A second Dubai-Kozhikode flight took off at 5:46 pm (local time) as part of the massive repatriation exercise named ''Vande Bharat Mission'' that will use passenger jets and naval ships.

There are no suspected COVID-19 cases among the first batch of 354 passengers being flown back to the two cities in Kerala on Thursday but all of them will be quarantined for 14 days and then tested for coronavirus, authorities have said.

The central government had banned all incoming international flights in late March as it imposed one of the world's strictest virus lockdowns, leaving vast numbers of workers and students stranded.

Till now, it had resisted evacuations, given the logistical and safety nightmare of bringing back and quarantining returning citizens.

On Monday, the government announced plans to begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 in the biggest exercise since national airline Air India flew back 1.7 lakh Indians during the first Gulf War.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the lockdown. Those taking the special flights will be charged around Rs 50,000 from Europe and Rs 1 lakh from the US.

More than 3 lakh Indians have requested a flight home. The consulate in Dubai said that it alone had received almost 2 lakh applications, appealing on Twitter for "patience and cooperation" as India undertakes the "massive task" of repatriation.

The oil-rich Gulf is reliant on the cheap labour of millions of foreigners -- mostly from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka -- many of whom live in squalid camps far from the region's showy skyscrapers and malls.

But coronavirus and the devastating economic impact of the pandemic has left many workers sick and others unemployed, unpaid and at the mercy of sometimes unscrupulous employers.

Other flights will leave Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as London, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Washington. Naval warships will be used to bring back Indians stuck in West Asia and the Maldives.