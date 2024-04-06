Meet Cyrus Mistry's Sons, India's Richest Billionaires Under 30

Cyrus Mistry died in 2022 in a car accident

The latest Forbes Billionaires List for 2024 has revealed that the top 25 youngest billionaires globally are all aged 33 or younger, with a collective wealth of $110 billion. However, a closer examination tells us that a considerable portion of these fortunes were inherited rather than self-made.

Leading the pack of young Indian billionaires under 30 are Cyrus Mistry's sons Zahan and Firoz. Together, they command a fortune of $9.8 billion, with each inheriting $4.9 billion. Their father, former chairman of Tata Sons, died in 2022 in a car accident, leaving behind a significant legacy.

Who is Zahan Mistry?

Zahan Mistry, 25, is the son of the late Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata conglomerate. Zahan inherited a portion of his family's wealth after Cyrus Mistry's death in 2022, including part of their 18.4% stake in Tata Sons which generates $150 billion in revenue. He is an alumnus of Yale University. Zahan holds a 25% stake in the Mumbai-based construction giant, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, where his uncle, Shapoor Mistry is the chairman. Zahan Mistry holds citizenship in Ireland, and currently lives in Mumbai.

Who is Firoz Mistry?