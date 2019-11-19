Fire At Home Guard Office In UP Razes Salary Muster Rolls

The fire broke out around midnight, officials said (Representational)

A fire broke out early Tuesday at the District Commandant Home Guard Office in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.

"The fire was reported in the morning. It must have occurred around midnight. We found all papers burnt there," said Arun Kumar, Fire Office, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the police, the fire destroyed the salary muster rolls of the Home Guard Department. The Station House Officer, Surajpur police station, said the muster rolls were completely burnt by the time police were informed.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishan said: "An FIR is being registered in the case and an investigation is on."

Prima facie it has come to light that the muster rolls of the Home Guard were from 2014.

Last week Gautam Buddh Nagar police registered a case on the alleged scam in the salary distribution of Uttar Pradesh Home Guards.

