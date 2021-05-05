Fire Breaks Out At West Delhi Nursing Home, All Patients Rescued

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, an official said (Representational)

A fire broke at a nursing home in west Delhi's Vikaspuri around 11 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the UK Nursing Home and all 26 patients were safely rescued, including 17 Covid patients, they said.

Firefighters entered the nursing home after breaking the windows and rescued the patients from the blaze that originated due to a short-circuit in a store room on the first floor. Some patients were also there on the ground floor, the officials said.

Videos have emerged from the nursing that show scenes of chaos as doctors comfort the admitted patients and the firefighters assist patients out of the premises on wheelchairs. Attendants of the patients are seen fanning the smoke away from them.

Further details are awaited.