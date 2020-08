Seven people have died in a huge fire that broke out at a hotel in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada early this morning. Thirty people have been rescued from from the hotel so far, news agency ANI reported quoing police. Fire engines have rushed to the spot.

"Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued," Vijaywada Police was quoted as saying by ANI.

Accoding to ANI, the hotel was being used by a corporate hospital for treating COVID-19 patients.